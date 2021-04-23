Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Introduces John Walker's US Agent

✖

John Walker’s US Agent finally made his debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans had been expecting this villainous turn from the character for a while now. But, the finale saw Wyatt Russell’s disgraced Captain America put on that black and red suit. In the episode, he’s put on notice about the incoming threat to the Earth by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. So, when that arrives, she’s arguing that they won’t need a Captain America, but rather a US Agent. It will be interesting to see what the soldier has to do next. He’s been stripped of his rank and accolades. But, that might not matter with the shadowy benefactor he’s courted over the last 2 episodes. Something big is coming to the MCU and unfortunately for fans, we have no idea what it is. However, one thing is certain, US Agent is going to be right there in the thick of things whenever that next event jumps off.

In some previous comments, Russell said losing the military was crushing for his character with Esquire.

"He only ever knew one family — and that was the United States Military," Russell opined. "He cared and he fought for them and he loved it, but now they've taken it. They've used him, and he feels used and doesn't feel understood. Everybody has now turned their back on him, which is very dangerous to do to a person like that who now has Super Soldier Serum in his veins."

Even earlier in the series, the John Walker actor also told Entertainment Weekly that his portrayal didn’t have to be like Chris Evans’ Captain America at all.

"The Marvel understanding was, 'Look, this is obviously not trying to do what Chris Evans did.' 'Okay, great,'" Russell remembered. "And you kind of do your own thing and I think that's something that is fun for people to put on it. It's really exciting for people to put onto the character. 'Well, you're not that guy!' That's kind of the point. It's kind of what you're playing. It's fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a minute."

