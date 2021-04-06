The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Baron Zemo Concept Art Revealed by Marvel

✖

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much to the delight of Marvel fans everywhere. Thanks to a Zemo-filled episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the baddie is at the forefront of all things Marvel — and Marvel Studios visual development mastermind Andy Park is celebrating by releasing some of the character's earliest concept artwork.

Even prior to the release of Captain America: Civil War, Park crafted a piece featuring Zemo with a comic-accurate look with his purple mask and all. Even though the Russo Brothers opted to go another direction, Malcolm Spellman, Kari Skogland, and company dusted off the design to bring it to life in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The only thing missing from Park's concept art at this point is Zemo's sword, his weapon of choice in the source material.

This is the Baron Zemo concept design I created initially for Captain America: Civil War & then used for #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier So cool to see him wear his classic mask! #BaronZemo pic.twitter.com/boIafBekGw — Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 5, 2021

Viewers of the show find out in Episode 3 that Zemo wasn't one of those that dusted away during The Blip. Instead, he sat inside his German jail cell plotting and scheming his next move.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," Brühl told EW last month. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause," Bruhl added. "That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

