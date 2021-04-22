Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Promo Teases Clash With Flag Smashers and John Walker

✖

With just hours to go until the last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+, Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand new promo featuring new footage from the season finale. The series has put Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the middle of a collision course between the rogue Captain America John Walker and the super-powered Flag Smashers led by Karli Morgenthau — and that's all coming to a head in the sixth episode of the series. But given how the previous episode ended, it seems like we'll also see the debut of Sam Wilson as the All-New Captain America.

Check out the new promo in the video player below:

After the epic events that took place in the series, many fans are rightfully eager to learn what's next for these characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But without any movie announcements for Sam, Bucky, or the other heroes and villains in the series, some are speculating that we could be getting a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Producer Nate Moore teased just as much during a recent interview with IndieWire.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," said Moore. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

He added, "...Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation."

It remains to be seen just where Sam and Bucky's adventure will take them or where they will appear after this but hopefully we have a better idea after the season finale premieres tomorrow.

