Marvel Star Sebastian Stan on a Potential Falcon and Winter Soldier Season 2

Sebastian Stan says the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn't heard about a Season 2 of the Captain America spin-off series, but the Bucky Barnes actor would "do anything" for Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige. Now at the midseason point of the six-episode original series teaming Stan's Bucky with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, the high-flying Falcon, Stan says another season of the Disney+ series — if there is one — is taking a wait-and-see approach at the traditionally secretive studio behind Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision.

"My impression is that nobody's over at that studio getting caught in the noise. They just love the work. They're just always constantly grateful," Stan told Collider about the Disney-owned studio. "Which if you look at the movies, a lot of the endings of the movies [are] like, 'Well, this could be it, but maybe we'll get lucky and we'll get another one!' There's never been, 'Well, yeah, we're Marvel, we'll just f—ing hit another home run.' There's always this thing of embracing the last film for what it is and the hope of a continuation without expectation, and that's very difficult to do at that level."

Asked if he or Mackie have been approached by Marvel for a Falcon and Winter Soldier Season 2, Stan said, "No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not. As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know."

"I got on the phone with [Feige] just to catch up, and I was saying to him, 'Dude, you could f—ing tell me to go swim under[water], I'll do anything,'" Stan added. "It doesn't matter. Or if this is it, my heart is just as big."

Rumors that surfaced last summer suggested a potential second season would continue under a different title — likely because of expectations that Mackie's Sam Wilson will accept the shield and mantle of the all-new Captain America by series end. John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the government-approved Cap, is currently wielding the shield going into the final two episodes.

"It's a funny question and it's one that we obviously get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like what people know before," Feige said during a virtual press conference last month when asked about a second season. "We really did approach it like we do the movies... if we were able to do another one, there's certainly ideas."

Feige added that Stan's Bucky and Mackie's Sam "are essential to the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] and as they change, or as they evolve, or whatever they go through could and should have a big impact on the MCU ... there can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the stories we're telling in the future."

