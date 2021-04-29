Falcon and the Winter Solider Director Kari Skogland Explains Why John Walker Is Not a Good Cap

✖

The legacy of Captain America went through some seismic changes in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw the mantle finally be taken on by Steve Rogers' chosen successor Sam Wilson. But before Sam fully accepted his future as Captain America, the troubled John Walker briefly held the title and tarnished its legacy when he brutally murdered a member of the Flag Smashers in retaliation for the death of his partner Lemar Hoskins. When Sam and Bucky Barnes forcefully retrieved the shield back from Walker, the soldier refused to let the role go — until he saw Sam in action as the new Cap.

Walker's role as Captain America was doomed from the start, much like in the pages of Marvel Comics. Director Kari Skogland recently spoke about why she thought Walker is not the best candidate to hold the shield.

"Part of why he was not a good Cap, at the end of the day, is because he, in his soul, doesn’t have the DNA of what it takes to carry the shield without ego, without all this soul of what Sam has as just a plain good person," Skogland told Fandom. "A hero who wants to negotiate, a hero who isn’t just combative. So he’s coming from a different lane. Not a bad lane – he’s a good guy. But should we be worried? …As we would with anybody. Do they have what it takes? I guess that’s the big question. He didn’t have what it took to be Cap but hopefully he’ll have what it takes in his next life."

John Walker actor Wyatt Russell is proud of his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Russell explained that fans were not meant to enjoy his character, but he hoped they could see why he made some questionable choices.

"Hopefully you were taken from someone who you really are set up to despise down the journey of understanding where he came from," Russell explained to Vanity Fair. "Whether or not you like it or agree with it, you're going to understand why he's doing it."

However, what does the future hold for Russell's MCU role and US Agent? Even he isn't sure at this point.

"Part of the way I approached Marvel was it's all your last time you're going to do it," Russell said. "Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don't make decisions before they see what works. I'm not a part of any of this decision-making, obviously. ... At the end of the series, he's grown into himself in a very dangerous way."

