Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale: Wyatt Russell’s Reaction to John Walker’s U.S. Agent Suit Was Genuine

"It's the same, but black." Those are the first words John Walker, the former government-approved Captain America, says when he steps out in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale dressed as the red-and-black-suited U.S. Agent — a reaction similar to actor Wyatt Russell's. After he's stripped of his title and authority of Captain America for the public slaying of Nico (Noah Mills), one of the Super Soldier Flag Smashers, "One World, One People," ends with the disgraced #NotMyCap showing off the new uniform provided by Contessa Valentina "Val" Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who appoints Walker as her U.S. Agent for when things "get weird."

The U.S. Agent reveal was like a "carrot dangling in front of you, it was so much fun," Russell told Vanity Fair about Friday's finale. "When I went to see the costume, I thought there'd be a lot to deal with. It was…it's really the exact same costume but it's just black and red."

Russell left his costume feeling like a deflated "kid on Christmas," saying, "It's cool that it's a different color but it's, like, the same suit." Walker is ultimately excited by his post-Cap future, and Russell's reaction made it into Episode 6: "It provided a fun thing for me and Julia beyond what was on the page in that scene."

It's a costume Walker wears after finding some redemption in the eyes of fans who spent the season saying "Not My Cap," debuted only after a rogue John Walker — dressed in his ill-fitting Cap costume that Russell previously called "very difficult" and "painful" to wear — helps Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) rescue hostages captured by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers.

"Hopefully you were taken from someone who you really are set up to despise down the journey of understanding where he came from," Russell said. "Whether or not you like it or agree with it, you're going to understand why he's doing it."

Amid speculation that Walker will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team — potentially the hero-posing Thunderbolts, or perhaps the more sinister Dark Avengers — Russell doesn't know where his character winds up.

"Part of the way I approached Marvel was it's all your last time you're going to do it," Russell said. "Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don't make decisions before they see what works. I'm not a part of any of this decision-making, obviously." He did tease about Walker: "At the end of the series, he's grown into himself in a very dangerous way."

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

