The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Director Reveals Set Reaction to Anthony Mackie in His Captain America Suit

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end last week and featured the long-awaited debut of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America. Mackie's new costume has been a huge topic of discussion on social media and fans are especially excited now that Marvel Studios has announced a Captain America 4. During a recent interview with Fandom.com, the show's director, Kari Skogland, shared what it was like to see Mackie wear the costume for the first time.

"It was thrilling. The team had spent months designing it. There’s the fittings and all the details that go into it, as you can imagine. Our costume designer, Michael Crow, he worked to find the kind of material that’s gonna look the best on camera and on the star, the stripes… All of this was months of planning and imagining and building. These suits take several months just to build, let alone to design," Skogland shared.

"When Anthony walked on set actually wearing it and actually carrying the shield and just doing it like it was very, very natural, as I recollect, we all broke out into applause. It was just a wonderful moment for everybody on set," she added.

During a recent interview, Mackie shared that he was surprised his Cap look didn't leak before the finale. "We were in downtown Atlanta, in the middle of Atlantic Station, surrounded by apartment buildings and condos and doing a huge fight, sequence and nobody took pictures," Mackie told EW. "It was crazy."

During the same EW interview, Mackie also revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk. "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Captain America 4 is set to be written by Malcolm Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

