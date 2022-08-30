Fantastic Four Fan Art Imagines Penn Badgley as MCU's Reed Richards

With Fantastic Four set to start rolling cameras at some point within the next, it stands to reason the production is actively casting for the roles of Marvel's First Family. Though John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a multitude of names have been tossed around for the character in Marvel's primary timeline. One of those is Penn Badgley, the star of Netflix's breakout hit You.

As the name has been floating about, it's taken legendary fan artist Bosslogic no time at all to imagine the character as Mr. Fantastic. Monday afternoon, the artist took to his social media accounts to share a mock-up of what the actor could look like in the team's iconic blue suits.

When we spoke with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige last year, the executive said the cast of the film will likely include a blend of new and familiar faces.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige said. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

Last July, Feige said the casting process for the film was still long off.

"I don't think it's soon," Feige previously ET Online back in July when asked to reveal when Marvel might announce the cast of Fantastic Four. "This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future."

Fantastic Four hits theaters November 8, 2024.

