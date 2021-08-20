Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Feature "Beautiful Combination" of Established Actors and Newcomers

✖

After Marvel Studios officially gained the film rights back to Marvel's First Family it was only a matter of time before they rebooted the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that a new movie was in the works when it was announced that Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts would step behind the camera for the new movie, but since then updates have been few and far between. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Feige was asked about what their strategy would be in casting the film and in so many words he revealed the Marvel method will continue.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige said. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

It could still be quite some time before we see Marvel Studios' version of the Fantastic Four as no release date has been set for the film and no word on who will even write the script has been reported. In February of this year, Justin Kroll of Deadline reported Marvel Studios had only recently begun meeting with writers and that it would be "a while" before the undated film begins shooting.

"I don't think it's soon," Feige previously ET Online back in July when asked to reveal when Marvel might announce the cast of Fantastic Four. "This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future."

The Walt Disney Company has previously scheduled untitled Marvel movies for July 28, October 6, and November 10, 2023, meaning that the Fantastic Four reboot could debut on any of those dates (though the prevailing fan theory is that Mahershala Ali's Blade will take the October slot).

