Fantastic Four Upgrades a Classic Cosmic Character in a Major Way

The Fantastic Four event "Reckoning War" has finally come to an end, and it's left a certain cosmic character changed in a major way. "Reckoning War" has included a number of appearances, including the likes of Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, the original Nick Fury, and more. They've all joined together to fight off a group of alien warlords called the Reckoning, who have gone to war with the Watchers. Uatuis the most famous of the Watchers, and made his return to the Marvel Universe at the conclusion of Empyre. Back from the dead, Uatu finds himself with an upgraded status by the time "Reckoning War" concludes.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Fantastic Four #45. Continue reading at your own risk.

Fantastic Four #45 comes from the creative team of Dan Slott, Farid Karami, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna. Things are pretty chaotic as the Watchers' world is on the verge of destruction. Even though Uatu is in a bad state, he at least has Nick Fury Sr. watching over him. The two have been partners in the lead-up to and during "Reckoning War," and their alliance comes back into play at the end of the issue.

Uatu is bubbling with energy after taking in every single vision a Watcher has ever glimpsed. That even includes their lies and the hidden chapters of the Cyclopedia Universum. At this point, it's an issue of information overload, and it's tearing Uatu apart. They appear to be pulled inside the center of the Apex of Reality. After the Watchers' world (T-37X) explodes, it reveals an all-new, massive version of Uatu, the one and only Watcher. The rest of Uatu's people have gone cosmically blind, losing their ability to see all. This is because Uatu has absorbed the Apex's knowledge, allowing him to see every "what if" imaginable.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

To give you an idea of how massive Uatu now is, he now dwarfs Ego the Living Planet. The Watchers have always had a problem interfering in events, but what Uatu does now isn't about interfering, it's about rectifying past actions. He opens up the Great Barrier that was erected by the Watchers after the First War, freeing the Barrens to now become the Borderlands. Think of it as a new, unexplored space that's open to infinite possibilities.

Galactus is also reborn as well, after previously merging with the Asgardian Destroyer armor. The cosmic deity takes the Silver Surfer on as a companion – not a herald – to explore these Borderlands to quench his thirst for knowledge. Galactus' final act is to send the various heroes back to their homes and rebuild the moon, which was destroyed earlier in "Reckoning War."

With the moon back together, Nick Fury is given back his title as "The Man on the Wall," a.k.a. The Unseen. Nick Fury must protect Uatu's old home, which is full of dangerous technology like the Ultimate Nullifier. Uatu the Watcher is one of the most classic cosmic characters to ever exist in the Marvel Universe, and his return will more than likely be felt on a grander scale down the line. The same can be said for Nick Fury Sr., who is back defending Earth from intergalactic threats once more.

What do you think of Uatu's new status quo after Fantastic Four #45? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

FANTASTIC FOUR #45

DAN SLOTT (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by CAFU

The Reckoning War: Epilogue — "Open Your Eyes"!

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99