First Marvel’s Eternals Set Photos Reveal Angelina Jolie As Blonde-Haired Thena

Marvel’s Eternals boasts one of the most impressive casts for a Marvel film to date, and with that, there is quite a bit of hype surrounding the project and what it could mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amongst that impressive cast is Angelina Jolie, who will be taking on the part of Thena, and now we’ve got our first look at Jolie in the role thanks to some new photos. Sporting blonde hair, Thena can be seen heading out into the water to scatter some ashes in a white dress. We also see her talking to a man in a wet suit about the scene in a different image.

Other images show her getting her wig and makeup touched up on the side of the lake, and then later she is given a coat to wear while they set something else up. We aren’t sure when this takes place in the film, as often things are shot out of order, but you can check out the photos below (via Daily Mail.co.uk).

We still don’t know much about the film other than it will setup some big things going forward for the MCU, but we can’t wait to find out more.

The cast for this less mainstream group of Marvel characters is stacked and at the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Jolie revealed how excited she is to be a part of it.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said”I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiana (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

Marvel’s Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020.

