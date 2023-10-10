NYCC 2023 Funko Pops: Here's Where To Get The Exclusives
Funko's Heavy Metal Halloween New York Comic Con 2023 Pop exclusives drop on October 13th.
New York Comic Con 2023 takes place from October 12th through the 15th, which puts it right in the middle of spooky season. So it makes sense that Funko would basically combine Funkoween and NYCC together into an event that they're calling "Heavy Metal Halloween". As always, there will be exclusive Funko Pops to collect, and everything you need to know about adding them to your collection if you can't attend the show can be found right here.
You'll be able to pre-order many of the NYCC 2023 shared exclusive Funko Pops online at the Funko Shop and from retail partners starting on October 13th – most likely at 6am PT / 9am ET. The Heavy Metal Halloween Box of Fun is expected to drop here at the Funko Shop on October 12th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. Of course, there are always some stragglers that will release their exclusive Pops at random times, but we will keep you updated. A breakdown of the NYCC 2023 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below.
Note that existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch, and links will be added and updated as needed. You should also keep in mind that all of the exclusive Pops sold through Funko.com and shared retail partners will feature a 2023 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker. You can check out more new Funko Pop releases / exclusives via our list of weekly Wednesday drops.
Funko NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives (Copies of retailer shared exclusives will also be available via this link)
- Bleach – Ichigo
- Naruto Shippuden – Might Guy Eight Inner Gates (Diamond Collection) Pop and Bag Bundle
- One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy Wanted Poster
- DC – Harley Quinn with Mallet
- Ghostbusters Afterlife – Spengler's Spirit
- Marvel Classic – Captain America
- Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Bugs Bunny Gryffindor
- Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Sylvester Cat Slytherin
- Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Lola Bunny Ravenclaw
- Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Porky Pig Hufflepuff
- Care Bears – No Heart with Book
- Ad Icons – McDonald's McNugget with Halloween Pails
- Garfield – Garfield with Cauldron
- Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones with Snakes
- Insidious The Last Key – Key Demon – eBay / Funko
- Blockbuster Rewind Scooby-Doo – Scooby-Doo
- Heavy Metal Halloween – Freddy Bones
- SODA Heavy Metal Halloween – Freddy Funko
- SODA The Lost Boys – Alan Frog
- SODA The Lost Boys – Edgar Frog
- SODA Lilo & Stitch – Halloween Stitch
- 3 Liter SODA Willy Wonka – Willy Wonka
GameStop NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at GameStop
- X-Men '97 – Goblin Queen
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The High Evolutionary
- Justice League – Big Barda
- SODA My Hero Academia – Momo Yaoyorozu
Hot Topic NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- InuYasha – Shippo on Horse
BoxLunch NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at BoxLunch
- Demon Slayer (2-Pack) – Makomo and Sabito
- SODA The Nightmare Before Christmas – Sandy Claws
Barnes & Noble and BAM NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at B&N and See new Funko Pops at BAM
- Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves – Owlbear
FYE NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at FYE
- Star Trek – Geordi La Forge in Chair
- SODA Power Rangers – Lord Zedd
Target NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at Target
- Star Wars – Darth Maul
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem – Ray Fillet
- The Toxic Avenger – Toxic Avenger (GITD)
Reedpop NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Reedpop Funko Pops at The Haul
- Pop Icons – Pizza Rat
- Pop Icons – Paulie Pigeon
Toy Tokyo NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Toy Tokyo Funko Pops
- InuYasha – InuYasha (Human)
- Yu-Gi-Oh – Dark Magician Girl
Show Only NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Bitty Pop Heavy Metal Halloween Freddy Funko
- Pop Heavy Metal Halloween – Freddy Bones (Blacklight)
- Pop Heavy Metal Halloween – Phil D. Graves (GITD)
- Pop Heavy Metal Halloween – Rusty Steel (GITD)
- Pop Heavy Metal Halloween – Sid Fishious (GITD)
- Pop Heavy Metal Halloween – Jack Carver (GITD)