NYCC 2023 Funko Pops: Here's Where To Get The Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New York Comic Con 2023 takes place from October 12th through the 15th, which puts it right in the middle of spooky season. So it makes sense that Funko would basically combine Funkoween and NYCC together into an event that they're calling "Heavy Metal Halloween". As always, there will be exclusive Funko Pops to collect, and everything you need to know about adding them to your collection if you can't attend the show can be found right here.

You'll be able to pre-order many of the NYCC 2023 shared exclusive Funko Pops online at the Funko Shop and from retail partners starting on October 13th – most likely at 6am PT / 9am ET. The Heavy Metal Halloween Box of Fun is expected to drop here at the Funko Shop on October 12th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. Of course, there are always some stragglers that will release their exclusive Pops at random times, but we will keep you updated. A breakdown of the NYCC 2023 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below.

Note that existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch, and links will be added and updated as needed. You should also keep in mind that all of the exclusive Pops sold through Funko.com and shared retail partners will feature a 2023 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker. You can check out more new Funko Pop releases / exclusives via our list of weekly Wednesday drops.

Funko NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives (Copies of retailer shared exclusives will also be available via this link)

Bleach – Ichigo

Naruto Shippuden – Might Guy Eight Inner Gates (Diamond Collection) Pop and Bag Bundle

One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy Wanted Poster

DC – Harley Quinn with Mallet

Ghostbusters Afterlife – Spengler's Spirit

Marvel Classic – Captain America

Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Bugs Bunny Gryffindor

Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Sylvester Cat Slytherin

Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Lola Bunny Ravenclaw

Looney Tunes x Harry Potter – Porky Pig Hufflepuff

Care Bears – No Heart with Book

Ad Icons – McDonald's McNugget with Halloween Pails

Garfield – Garfield with Cauldron

Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones with Snakes

Insidious The Last Key – Key Demon – eBay / Funko

Blockbuster Rewind Scooby-Doo – Scooby-Doo

Heavy Metal Halloween – Freddy Bones

SODA Heavy Metal Halloween – Freddy Funko

SODA The Lost Boys – Alan Frog

SODA The Lost Boys – Edgar Frog

SODA Lilo & Stitch – Halloween Stitch

3 Liter SODA Willy Wonka – Willy Wonka

GameStop NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at GameStop

X-Men '97 – Goblin Queen

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The High Evolutionary

Justice League – Big Barda

SODA My Hero Academia – Momo Yaoyorozu

Hot Topic NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at Hot Topic

InuYasha – Shippo on Horse

BoxLunch NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at BoxLunch

Demon Slayer (2-Pack) – Makomo and Sabito

SODA The Nightmare Before Christmas – Sandy Claws

Barnes & Noble and BAM NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at B&N and See new Funko Pops at BAM

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves – Owlbear

FYE NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at FYE

Star Trek – Geordi La Forge in Chair

SODA Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

Target NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Funko Pops at Target

Star Wars – Darth Maul

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem – Ray Fillet

The Toxic Avenger – Toxic Avenger (GITD)

Reedpop NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Reedpop Funko Pops at The Haul

Pop Icons – Pizza Rat

Pop Icons – Paulie Pigeon

Toy Tokyo NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / See new Toy Tokyo Funko Pops

InuYasha – InuYasha (Human)

Yu-Gi-Oh – Dark Magician Girl

Show Only NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

