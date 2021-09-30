Funko’s Avengers Victory Shawarma Pop Figure Series Concludes With Thor

Funko has been releasing new Pop figures in their Victory Shawarma Marvel series since the beginning of the year, but it all comes to an end today with this Thor Funko Pop. It’s the sixth and final release in a series that was inspired by the post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film.

The Avengers Thor Victory Shawarma Pop figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon (exclusive) for $19.99. It joins Bruce Banner, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Captain America, and Black Widow in a series that can be linked together to form one big display piece. You can order the other Pop figures in the Victory Shawarma collection right here on Amazon.

On a related note, Funko and Marvel recently expanded on their Year of the Shield Pop figure series with Old Man Steve Rogers as he appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Pre-orders for this Amazon exclusive figure went live here on Amazon and sold out in a heartbeat – but they will be back. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.

In Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) traveled back in time and lived a happy, peaceful life with Peggy Carter. In the final moments of the film, Old Man Steve passes his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who eventually took on the role of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

