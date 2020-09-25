Funko's Six Avengers Pops Have Finally Assembled

Starting in November of 2019, Funko and Marvel embarked on a Pop series that would contain six Avengers figures released over the course of a year. Once complete, these figures could be combined into a display that would capture the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time. If you've been collecting this series, you'll be happy to know that Funko has officially announced the final figure - Captain America.

As with all of the previous figures in the Avengers Assemble Funko Pop series, the Captain America figure is an Amazon exclusive. Strangely, Funko announced that the Cap figure was up for pre-order yesterday but it was quickly pulled down. At the time of writing, a listing was up here on Amazon but not active ("temporarily out of stock" status). That is likely to change at any moment, so you might want to sign up for email alerts via that link. When it does launch, it will be priced at $19.99 with a release date set for November 20th - exactly 1 year from the debut of the Iron Man Pop that kicked off the series. Links for the rest of the Avengers Assemble Funko Pop series can be found below:

On a related note, Funko and Disney / Lucasfilm continue their celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with their set of Hoth-inspired Pop figures that can be combined to form a 12-inch display. We recently came into the home stretch with the fifth figure out of six in this "Battle at Echo Base" series with this Deluxe Pop of Princess Leia in the control room.

Pre-orders for the Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series Princess Leia are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for November 25th. As is the case with the Marvel series, the entire Star Wars Echo Base lineup is exclusive to Amazon, and the previous figures in the wave can be ordered via the following links:

