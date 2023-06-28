Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Teases "Intimidating" Scenes With Harrison Ford

Marvel Studios is currently filming a bunch of projects that range from television to film, and fans are excited for the next wave of releases. Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World, is one of those projects currently filming and even revealed that they were changing the title with a cool behind-the-scenes image of Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie on set. Ford is taking over the late great William Hurt's role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and it's already been revealed that there are some big plans for the character. Mackie has already filmed with some of the greatest actors of all time during his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but filming with the likes of Ford may have been a little intimidating. While speaking with Inverse for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, Mackie revealed that he was very nervous to film with the iconic actor.

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie revealed to the website. "I was so f*cking nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of sh*t.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let's shoot this sh*t.'" Mackie can't go into specifics about his scenes with Ford, but he notes that there are plenty of them. "We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline."

What will happen in Captain America 4?

With Captain America 4 currently filming, fans have begun to wonder just what exactly could Marvel Studios have up their sleeves for Sam Wilson's star spangled hero. He clearly is now donning the shield, but it seems like there's drama on the horizon judging by the events of Black Panther Wakanda Forever and the United States' ambitions on the world stage. If you also add the ongoing multiverse crisis that not all of the heroes may know about, Captain America may have too much on his plate.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Producer Nate Moore told the hosts of ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers."

He continued, "What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

When is Captain America 4 Coming Out?

Captain America: Brave New World is set to bring back Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and will also star Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

What do you think about Anthony Mackie's comments? Are you excited to see Harrison Ford in Captain America 4? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!