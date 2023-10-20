Loki Season 2 Funko Pops Add Sylvie, Renslayer With Miss Minutes, and Victor Timely

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The second season of Loki is now streaming on Disney+, and that means there are new Marvel Funko Pops to be had every Friday during the show's run. Funko kicked off the collection of Pop figures with Loki and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit. For week 2, they added Ouroboros aka O.B.. For week 3, Sylvie, Renslayer with Miss Minutes, and Victor Timely have joined the collection.

Pre-orders for all of the Loki Season 2 Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon now. Details about previously released figures in the lineup can be found below, and make sure to stay tuned for new additions next Friday. Only three more weeks to go! While you're at it, make sure to check out all of Funko's weekly Wednesday Pop drops right here.

The O.B. Funko Pop should be especially exciting for anyone that's been following Ke Huy Quan's career resurgence. There was a a bit of a gap between his performance as Short Round in Indiana Jones to his Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere all at Once, but now he's one of the hottest actors in Hollywood so Marvel came a-calling. You can take a look at the Week 1 Funko Pops of Loki and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit below.

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not the show could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed. "What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.