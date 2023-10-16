The Black Phone Gets a Call From Funko

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Horror fans loved the 2021 film The Black Phone, including ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely who gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "killer thriller" that "grabs your attention and never lets go." In the film, the serial kidnapper/killer known as "The Grabber" is played by Ethan Hawke, and if there's one thing we all know about horror films, it's that combining a good performance with a cool mask equals success. It also means that Funko will come calling, which brings us to today's drop.

Indeed, two Funko Pops of The Grabber from The Black Phone are now available for you to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. They should also arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the very near future. The first figure features The Grabber mask with glasses, but lucky fans will get a rare Chase version without the glasses shipped to them at random. There's also a Funko Pop of The Grabber in an alternate (and bloody) costume.

Will The Black Phone Get a Sequel?

Speaking with ComicBook.com about a sequel to The Black Phone, director Scott Derrickson confirmed, "It's possible. It's not a definite thing, but if it does become definite, you'll be the first to hear." As far as the importance of Hawke to the experience, Derrickson added, "I can tell you this much, I wouldn't make a Black Phone sequel without Ethan. I don't think there'd be any point in doing that."

Joe Hill similarly pointed out how the mask worn by The Grabber would be a significant fixture of any future films.

"There have been some really, really good conversations about a sequel. And the thing is, as soon as I saw the mask, which was designed by Tom Savini and Jason Baker, as soon as I saw the mask I thought, 'If this film is a hit, there'll be a sequel,' because the mask is so iconic," Hill admitted to ComicBook.com in 2022 about a sequel. "It is like Freddy Krueger's glove, it is like Michael Myers' mask, it is this thing where it's the imagery, iconic imagery, that haunts people's sleep. And, look, in horror, guys like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, and Frankenstein, and Dracula, none of these guys stay buried. They all claw their way out of the grave for a sequel and then a threequel."

He continued, "There have been talks about how to do a sequel that wouldn't suck. How to do a sequel that doesn't cheapen the film that came before, that's still scary, that's still intense, that feels organic. And those conversations have been pretty good. But if I were to provide any details, Scott and [writer C. Robert] Cargill would lock me in the basement in the film, and that's it. And the phone doesn't work. As you know, the phone doesn't work. I can't call anyone to get out. So I would decline to offer any real granular details about the possible sequel."