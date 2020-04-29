Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Wants To Play Deadpool

✖

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will return as Deadpool in an upcoming movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if for some unseen reason he can't then they have a willing participant in the wings. Former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey revealed that if she was going to play a comic book character she would pick none other the Merc with a Mouth. Speaking with GeekHouseShow, Headey revealed her answer with a laugh saying: "Well, I'd love to play Deadpool. Obvs. Anyway, that's been taken." Lucky for Headey there are a lot of potential characters in the wings from the X-Men, or the Marvel Universe at large, that she could play.

One way Headey could get her wish and Reynolds could stay in the role is by taking on the role of Lady Deadpool. A version of the character from an alternate dimension, where "Wanda Wilson" works alongside resistance fighters in a fascist dystopia, the two characters crossed over for the "Deadpool Corps" series which saw a variety of Deadpools from the Marvel multiverse teaming up to take on a cosmic entity (a story that if adapted for the big screen could successfully lampoon the MCU's storytelling while also bringing new characters to the fold).

It's unclear when Reynolds will next don the Deadpool spandex for his third big screen outing, but the actor previously confirmed Marvel Studios is developing the third Deadpool movie with "the whole team" reportedly working on the next sequel

"Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said in an interview last year. "We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

Even before the acquisition of Fox was completed by Disney they'd already indicated they would work with Reynolds to continue developing the character for the big screen, as long as they made it clear to audiences that it wasn't as family friendly as the other MCU movies.

“(Deadpool) clearly has been and will be Marvel branded," Iger said when the acquisition was announced in 2017. "But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool, as long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine."

The two Deadpool films were the highest grossing R-rated movies in box office history before the arrival of Warner Bros. Joker, but marked the most financially successful movies from 20th Century Fox's X-Men series. That in mind, there's no way Disney wasn't going to tap into that popularity.

