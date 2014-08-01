Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shares Amazing Throwback Photos in Honor of Sean Gunn’s Birthday

✖

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and fans are less than three months away from seeing his first DC film, The Suicide Squad. Gunn often works with the same people, but there is one frequent collaborator he has worked with the longest and that's his brother, Sean Gunn. Sean has appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as Kraglin and he also served as the on-set reference for Rocket. He'll also be appearing in The Suicide Squad as Weasel. Sean, the younger of the two, turned 47 on May 22nd, so James took to Instagram to share some fun throwbacks from the Guardians of the Galaxy set as well as some adorable photos from their childhood.

"Happy birthday to a good brother, friend, and coworker @thejudgegunn. ❤️," James Gunn wrote. You can check out the photos in the post below:

Sean Gunn's days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are far from over. The actor was recently in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to feature multiple members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He's also expected to appear as Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the MCU, recently opened up about James Gunn's firing by Disney back in 2018 after old tweets resurfaced. The director was eventually rehired, but Bautista says the incident was an "attack" against Gunn. "He was unfairly attacked and then he was unfairly punished. I just couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t say anything, but at the time it was awful. It was awful," Bautista shared.

Recently, James Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and compared the Guardians of the Galaxy team with The Suicide Squad. "I think you know from the beginning of the first Guardians that most likely, in his heart, Peter Quill is good, Gamora is good, Rocket is good, Drax is good," Gunn explained. He added about The Suicide Squad, "Some are not good people. They’re bad people. It’s less sentimental in that way. King Shark is much less sentimental than Groot."

The Suicide Squad hits theatres and HBO Max on August 6th. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released on Disney+ during the 2022 holidays, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2023.