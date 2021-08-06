The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Compares Characters to Guardians of the Galaxy

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, but it's not the director's first foray into the world of comic book movies. Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel. Many fans have been curious to see if the films will be similar considering they're both about comic book teams, but considering The Suicide Squad's rating, the DC movie is expected to be a heck of a lot bloodier than any MCU film. During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Gunn compared the two teams.

"I think you know from the beginning of the first Guardians that most likely, in his heart, Peter Quill is good, Gamora is good, Rocket is good, Drax is good," Gunn explained. He added about The Suicide Squad, "some are not good people. They’re bad people. It’s less sentimental in that way. King Shark is much less sentimental than Groot."

Speaking of being sentimental, Gunn has definitely made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of The Suicide Squad members. In fact, he recently joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn told Den of Geek. "I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad hits theatres and HBO Max on August 6th.