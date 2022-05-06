Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket Actor in Australia, Likely for Thor: Love & Thunder Filming

✖

Another piece of the Guardians of the Galaxy puzzle has arrived in Australia. With principal photography now underway, Sean Gunn has shared a picture of himself in front of the Sydney Opera House, seemingly confirming he'll be reprising his role as the on-set motion reference actor for Rocket Raccoon. That'd make him one of the last Guardians stars to confirm they're included in the production, with Zoe Saldana being the last of the main crew to not make note of whether or not she'll appear — even though she'll likely be absent due to the events of the last two Avengers flicks.

Gunn shared the picture to Instagram with no caption whatsoever, making this all one big assumption — though most would probably agree he's there for Love and Thunder, which also happens to be filming in and around Sydney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn)

Most Guardians stars have already arrived in Sydney and have been quarantining. Due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Karen Gillan has been hosting frequent live streams where she answers questions from fans, while Dave Bautista has been fans connected through cooking.

Though plot details won't surfaced for months, filmmaker Taika Waititi has teased the tone of film as being a borderline romcom.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In a separate interview, he said Love and Thunder makes Thor: Ragnarok look tame.

"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," Waititi told Thor's Tessa Thompson during a live-stream last year. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!