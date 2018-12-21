Marvel Approached Adam McKay to Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and ‘Inhumans’

Ever since director James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Marvel fans have been wondering and speculating about who could possibly step into Gunn’s shoes and take the reins. Well in recent months we’ve heard rumors about directors meeting with Marvel Studios for the Guardians directors chair, and one of them was Anchorman and Vice director, Adam McKay.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, McKay confirmed that he indeed was approached by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige about doing Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. In addition, McKay also reveals that he had conversations about doing other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies – including Inhumans:

“We’ve talked a little bit. Yeah. We were kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point. We’re always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and what they’re doing is amazing.”

Marvel fans no doubt have a lot of opinions about someone like Adam McKay is suited for directing a film like Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Obviously McKay has comedic flair, as proven by films like Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, etc. He’s even show some unexpected talent for capturing the comedic absurdity of real-life socio-political sagas, as seen in his awards-worthy films The Big Short, and this year’s Vice. In a sense, tackling something like a big Marvel Studios blockbuster is just about all McKay has left to tackle, in order to prove himself to be a truly versatile talent.

…On the other hand, not everyone is a fan of Mckay’s improvisational style of comedy – in fact, there are plenty of movie fans who are staunchly opposed to it. If McKay were announced as the director of a beloved franchise like Guardians, there would no doubt be some heavy backlash from the triggered-happy Internet. However, it is probably important to remember that James Gunn’s brand of twisted oddball comedy didn’t exactly appeal to the masses before he tackled Guardians of the Galaxy, so whomever is chosen as his replacement should probably be given a chance.

The more perplexing aspect of this discussion is trying to imagine what a McKay version of Inhumans would’ve looked like. One can only imagine a version with Will Ferrell’s Black Bolt trying to save his kingdom from Adam Scott’s Maximus the Mad, with Kathryn Hahn’s Medusa, Anchorman‘s news team all filling out the Royal Family. As ludicrous as that sounds, it would still be better than the actual Marvel‘s Inhumans TV series we got.

