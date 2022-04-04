Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening Date Announced

“Cosmic Rewind,” the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando, will open on May 27th at EPCOT, the entertainment giant revealed today on social media. A short trailer released for the ride reveals that Rocket and Groot will apparently be the central Guardians characters to play a role in the story of the ride itself, while Peter Quill naps in the passenger’s seat of the Benatar. This announcement comes on the heels of a first look inside of the ride last week, and an April Fools’ Day announcement as well. It’s the latest ride themed after the popular Marvel franchise, and developed with input from filmmaker James Gunn. Disney Parks’ first Guardians ride was Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, located at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

Gunn reportedly directed some of the interstitial segments for the ride, carrying on a tradition that goes back decades. George Lucas and The Godfather‘s Francis Ford Coppolla were involved with attractions like Captain EO and Star Tours.

In the video, seen below, the Nova Corps send out for help, and the Guardians are the ones to answer. After that, you get a quick look at the actual cars for the Cosmic Rewind coaster, but little other information.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen previously told ComicBook. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

https://youtu.be/g5ACZ6haz7Y

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium-a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.

Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering-this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!