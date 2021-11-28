Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movies

With Spider-Man: No Way Home mere weeks away from hitting theaters, many folks are reminiscing about past Spider-Man movies. This is especially true considering the many connections the upcoming movie has to previous films. Earlier this month, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the current Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. This has prompted many folks to take to the Internet to share their Spider-Man movie rankings, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined in the on the fun.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is best, followed by Spider-Man 2 & Homecoming,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1464619742359171097?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

When it comes to the return of the iconic Spider-Man villains, the news officially broke earlier this year when Molina spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

As for Gunn, the director is currently working on the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to go into production soon. Gunn has teased that dozens of roles for the movie have been cast, and Marvel fans are especially excited for Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in the film. There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark Gunn’s final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.