Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals New Photo From Doctor Octopus Bridge Battle

Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed another image from that Doctor Octopus fight on the bridge. In the Total Film still, Octavious is looking down on Spidey while the hero points at him like he recognizes the face. (Technically impossible because Tom Holland’s version of the character has not crossed paths with the tentacled villain before.) If all of the previous images were primed for Internet meme usage, well this one is no different. Spider-Man fans have begun to joke about this bridge sequence and how much of the plot might take place on this Multiversal roadway. However, it’s become clear that the fight against Doc Ock is an important beat in the overall story. Holland has spoken glowingly about Alfred Molina’s performance in the upcoming film. Most of the film’s stars had to gush about getting to work with such a beloved presence. Check out what Holland had to say about him right here.

“I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi’s movies,” Holland told Empire Magazine earlier this month. At eight years old, Holland recalls, “I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as a kid, being terrified of him.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also had some words about the beloved actor as well. In the same interview, he spoke about bringing Molina back into the fold.

“It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room,” he unveiled. “That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life.”

“‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?,’ because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow,” Feige added.

Marvel dropped a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

