Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "Going To Wrap It Up," Says Dave Bautista (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be the final Marvel Cinematic Universe outing for Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer. Bautista debuted in the part in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy movie, a film which called for production in the year prior. On the heels of two Guardians films and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Bautista is very much looking forward to what he describes as a "bitter sweet" end to his run with the Marvel character. He credits Drax as the where his Hollywood "journey started," as the role gave him an opportunity to prove his acting worth which has lead to work in the 007 franchise, leading in Army of the Dead and My Spy, and also starring in the upcoming Dune film.

Drax's journey is one which has constantly been fueled by revenge, hunting for those responsible for the deaths of his wife and daughter prior to his time on screen. Now, Bautista just hopes to see Drax not be on the receiving end of so many punches! "You know, it seems to be Drax's pattern that no matter what his goal is, he gets his ass kicked," Bautista laughed, talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "No superhero has ever gotten their ass kicked so much as Drax!"

Focusing more on the end of the journey from a personal perspective than from the character's, Bautista is ready to get back with the Guardians cast and crew to complete this trilogy. "It's our third film. We're going to wrap it up," Bautista says. "And it's been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So I'm looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they're like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It's come full circle and I'm looking forward to wrapping it up. And it's a bittersweet... I mean, I've been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, you know, it'll be in 2023, so that's a, you know, 10 year journey."

In the vein of Tony Stark's ominous words in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, "Part of the journey is the end," the Drax actor remains enthusiastic about the conclusion of his and Drax's runs. "You know, all things must end," Bautista says. "And, you know, I'm looking forward to kind of wrapping this up with my friends and family."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters in 2023. For now, fans can look forward to Bautista's work as Glossu Rabban in the Dune movie which hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.