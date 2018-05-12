‘Avengers’ Easter Eggs Possibly Found In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Fan-favorite director James Gunn is notorious for loading his movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe chalk-full of easter eggs. Although fans have managed to find dozens of easter eggs in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Gunn admits that the largest one from Guardians of The Galaxy still remains to be found.

Having nearly four years to scour over the movie, fans have taken every opportunity they can to point out frames and shots from the movie in hopes it’s the Holy Grail of all easter eggs.

Now, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit, there’s a pretty solid theory that The Collector’s (Benicio del Toro) compound on the alien planet Knowhere actually played tribute to the heroes that starred in The Avengers. According to /u/nbrant11, various pieces of The Collector’s building resemble the personal logos of each of the Avengers.

In the picture above, you can see various portions of the compound circled. Part of the roof looks like Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) arc reactor while a wall looks like Captain America’s (Chris Evans) unfinished shield from Iron Man 2.

For a deeper analysis of the image, we’ll let /u/nbrant11 explain what they found, as posted in the comments on the thread:

1 is a hammer that loosely resembles Thor’s. Also, on the building to the left of the hammer there are other large metal pieces that look like they came from the hammer and they have bevels that resemble the bevels from Thor’s hammer. 2 is a radiation symbol and what looks to be green spray paint art on the side of the building which symbolizes the hulk. 3 could be 3 different things. It could either represent Black Widow if it is a spider with a red glow underneath it. It could also represent Iron Man because it slightly resembles an Arc Reactor. Or, it could actually be the vault in which the Aether is stored, with the red glow being the Aether. 4 potentially represents Tony Stark’s Arc Reactor. 5 resembles Captain America’s unfinished shield that is seen in Iron Man 2. 6 represents Hawkeye because the purple glow makes a perfect arrow. Also, it has been pointed out that 7 looks exactly like a cartoon version of Adam West’s Batman, which James Gunn is a huge fan of.

Last August, Gunn gave fans an update on the infamous missing easter egg from the original Guardians of the Galaxy flick. A

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that easter egg is,” Gunn revealed on a Facebook live Q&A with fans.

“Maybe you’ve even found partial the easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

What do you think? Is reddit onto something with the infamous missing Guardians easter egg? Let us know in the comments below!

