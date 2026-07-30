Netflix Is Losing the Best Spider-Man Trilogy Just as the Hero Makes His MCU Return

The plethora of comic book adaptations that have been released over the past several years are indebted to to a few landmark titles that came out in the early 2000s and proved superhero cinema could be a commercially viable enterprise. After Blade paved the way in 1998, X-Men took things a step further in 2000, and then the floodgates opened with Spider-Man in 2002. Earning critical acclaim and grossing $804.5 million at the worldwide box office, director Sam Raimi’s seminal origin story was one of the biggest successes of the year, spawning one of the most popular trilogies of the decade. For those interested in experiencing a blast from the past as Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters, time is running out to stream the Raimi trilogy at home.

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All three installments of the original Spider-Man film trilogy are set to leave Netflix on August 6th, leaving Marvel fans with just a week (as of this writing) to watch them all.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Is Still Worth Watching

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

In an age of shared universes and massive superhero crossover events (even an MCU solo film like Brand New Day features Spider-Man interacting with the Punisher and Hulk), it might feel a bit quaint to watch a comic book movie where Peter Parker is the only hero in town, but Raimi’s films still hold up after all this time. What makes the series so strong is Raimi’s storytelling approach; the films are more about Peter Parker than they are Spider-Man. Raimi understood that if audiences didn’t care about the man behind the mask, they wouldn’t care when Spidey was risking life and limb in various high-stakes action set pieces. The Spider-Man films have an intricate focus on character, delving into the complex relationships Peter has with Harry Osborn and Mary Jane Watson.

Nowhere is that focus on character more apparent and memorable than Spider-Man 2, which is still considered one of the best Marvel movies in general more than 20 years after its release. With Spider-Man’s origin out of the way, the sequel was able to jump right into the action and highlight the mental toll being Spider-Man took on Peter. One of the defining traits of the character is his eternal struggle to balance his personal life with his responsibilities as a superhero keeping New York safe, and Spider-Man 2 nails this perfectly. Some of the film’s best moments have nothing to do with Spider-Man fighting Doc Ock on a train; Peter’s landlord Mr. Ditkovich steals every scene he’s in, and the “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” montage hilariously injects some much-needed levity after an emotionally powerful scene. For many, Spider-Man 2 is the gold standard for Spider-Man on the big screen.

Spider-Man 3 is the clear weak link of the trilogy, suffering from an overstuffed narrative that tried to pack in too many villains and storylines. Despite its shortcomings, the film is better than its reputation would suggest. At its core is a compelling story about Peter learning the value of humility. Spider-Man 3 has a fascinating jumping off point, as everything is going great for Peter and he’s on top of the world. He lets Spider-Man’s fame and recognition get to his head, further alienating himself from his loved ones. It’s an interesting dynamic for the Spider-Man 3 narrative; fans are so used to seeing Peter down on his luck that it’s fun to see how he reacts to being the talk of the town. The Spider-Man 3 narrative serves as a reminder of the “great responsibility” portion of Uncle Ben’s mantra.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the Spider-Man trilogy features some of the best villains in comic book adaptations, many of whom got another opportunity to shine in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Willem Dafoe delightfully chews the scenery as the Green Goblin, brilliantly bringing the maniacal antagonist to life in a way that deftly balances camp and creepiness. Alfred Molina brought a different kind of energy to his Otto Octavius, portraying him as a well-meaning scientist struck by tragedy. Even Flint Marko is fleshed out a bit in Spider-Man 3, illustrating how villains can have a good side (while heroes have a darker side). Between the great stories, Raimi’s top-notch direction, and strong performances, there are plenty of reasons to add the Spider-Man trilogy to your watchlist.

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