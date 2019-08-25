The Guardians of the Galaxy Are Apparently About to Add A Surprising New Member

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Guardians of the Galaxy run, you’ll know the titular group is knee-deep in some major cosmic trouble. In the most recent issue, readers found out J’son has taken over the Universal Church of Truth and the villainous group is working on something major. Slight spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy #8 up ahead!

While it wasn’t expressly stated, it appears J’son managed to recreate the pods that rebirth, regrow, or rejuvenate both Adam Warlock and Magus. Except then just didn’t recreate one pod — they apparently made dozens, if not hundreds. Then shortly after the issue came out, Marvel released its comic book solicitations for November 2019 and the cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #11 has a pretty interesting cameo. You can check it out in its entirety below.

If you look between Groot and the mech piloted by Rocket Raccoon, you’ll see a purple-skinned, white-haired character that should look awfully familiar to fans of cosmic Marvel tales. That appears to be a younger version of Magus — Kid Magus, if you will. Traditionally a villain — often times the most evil of villains — that’d certainly upset the status quo if one version of Magus broke good, especially when it’s his good doppelganger Adam Warlock who often comes to the aid of the Guardians.

Not counting some hallucinations in Tini Howard’s Thanos mini-series, Magus was last seen in Infinity Wars, breaking out of his cocoon stripped of his memory and being greeted by Gamora. We have yet to see what happened to him since that meeting. Since that Magus was completely grown at the time, it’s unclear if this is technically the same character or if the new Kid Magus is one of those currently being nurtured by J’son and the Church of Truth.

The full solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #11 can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11

DONNY CATES (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

2099 VARIANT COVER BY Dave Johnson

The Universal Church of Truth is ready to raise their new messiah and beckon the cosmos into a new era!

As his body begins to shut down, will Rocket be able to stop them and save the Guardians in his final moments?

Or is this the end of the galaxy as we know it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Have you been keeping up with the latest run of Guardians of the Galaxy? If so, share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

Guardians of the Galaxy #8 is out in comic stores now while Guardians of the Galaxy #9 is set for release September 18th. Guardians of the Galaxy #11 drops November 13th.