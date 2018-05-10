Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 Has a Ton of Unfound Easter Eggs

James Gunn, director of both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, is a master of Easter eggs. He’s become a bit infamous for hiding them in his Marvel Cinematic Universe films, particularly because they are notoriously difficult to find. The first Guardians film famously has one major Easter egg that no one has found and now Gunn’s revealed that Vol. 2 has a ton of Easter eggs that no one’s found yet, too.

Gunn posted a “frequently asked questions” series of Tweets today to address some of the questions he gets asked about his MCU films in in addition to making some pretty significant revelations — Kraglin survived Avengers: Infinity War and will return, all of the Guardians have translators implanted so they can understand others for example — he also revealed that the major Easter egg in the first film is still at large and there are tons of Easter eggs in Vol. 2 that remain at large.

And he swears he isn’t making it up.

-The big Easter Egg has not been found (not in either Vol. 1 or Vol. 2)

-No, I am not making up the Easter Egg.

-There are actually a ton of unfound Easter Eggs in Vol. 2.

-Kraglin is off doing something important during Infinity War. He will return. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 9, 2018

It’s simultaneously frustrating and exciting news. Hunting for Gunn’s Easter eggs in the Guardians films has become a serious pursuit for some fans. There are YouTube videos and numerous Reddit posts dedicated to the hunt for the hidden references and while no one has figured out the big on in the first Guardians, fans have come close. Gunn has admitted as much himself. One of the fans to come the closest is YouTuber MasterTainment. He figured out part of the big Easter egg last summer and has even gotten shout outs from Gunn for his relentless pursuit of the hidden gem.

Earlier this month, another fan happened upon what may be another major Easter egg from Guardians, too. They spotted what appeared to be the Watchers Gunn presented in the after credits scene of Vol. 2, though the fan spotted them in an open courtyard early on in the first Guardians film. While that could be a pretty big find, it’s not the big one everyone’s hunting for. Gunn has previously said he would let people know when the big one has been found and today’s tweet says it hasn’t been.

It looks like the hunt will continue. Here’s to hoping someone figures it out before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in 2020.