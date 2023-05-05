Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Says Chris Pratt Gave "Beautiful Speech" on Last Day of Filming

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy have come a long way since 2014. When the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released, not everyone had faith that the Marvel movie would be a success. After all, talking raccoons and trees were not exaxtly the norm (yet). However, the movie was a hit and sparked two sequels as well as appearances from the characters in other MCU films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. In a recent tweet, Gunn revealed that on the last day of filming the third movie, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) gave a speech and called out the original haters.

"When GotG got announced, I remember people and fans saying: 'Do we really need this?'" one fan tweeted to Gunn. "And the cast & crew & I were constantly barraged by articles like this (Guardians went on to make more money than the initial films of all the other characters'.)," Gunn replied. The director shared a Fool.com article with the headline "Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be a Flop By Marvel Standards." Gunn added, "I knew of this article because @prattprattpratt gave a beautiful speech on the last day of shooting Vol 3 where he listed off a minute's worth of headlines & quotes like this." You can check out the tweets below:

I knew of this article because @prattprattpratt gave a beautiful speech on the last day of shooting Vol 3 where he listed off a minute’s worth of headlines & quotes like this. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. In the past, Gunn has actually gotten death threats over Twitter because people are so worried he might kill off Rocket. Gunn took it in stride and pointed out the fact that he's going to eventually die, whether Rocket does or not.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. This week, it was confirmed that The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior will also be appearing in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.