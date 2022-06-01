The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior Confirmed For Guardians Of The Galaxy vol. 3

After months of rumors, The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior has finally been confirmed for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, playing an as-yet-undisclosed role. The one thing we know is that she will not be playing Moondragon, a rumor that briefly circulated before being debunked by James Gunn, who directed both The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Gunn confirmed Melchior’s involvement via a social media post announcing the end of filming on vol. 3 and sharing a look at members of the cast partying with Gunn. He noted that the only photo of franchise star Zoe Saldana couldn’t be used because it had an “unannounced actor” in it, which is not Melchior, or any of the new additions to the cast fans have already figured out online.

That’s maybe not surprising. While most big blockbusters are prone to being spoiled by set photos and other leaks, Gunn seems to be pretty good at keeping things close to the vest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the post below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1522730391911686144?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Melchior is also set to appear in the upcoming films Fast X, Assassin Club (with Henry Golding( and Marlowe (with Liam Neeson). Her star has been rising since popping up on The Suicide Squad, but it’s hard to know whether Gunn will ask her to play a similar character, or to stretch her acting muscles and do something out of the expected range.

Speculation has also swirled about who Chukwudi Iwuji is playing in the sequel. He and Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock have sparked the most intense speculation among fans. The Peacemaker recently broke down how different his character is.

“The production is so big. James and I, we’re picking up where we left off,” Iwuji said of the mystery character for Volume 3. “[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he’s ready to push it further. He’s making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn’t need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I’m tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust.”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.