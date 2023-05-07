Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Clare Grant Reveals Secret Cameo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters everywhere this weekend, and the newest Marvel film features a whole lot of cameos and a surprising voice cast. Linda Cardellini, who plays Laura Barton in the MCU, is the voice of Lylla, and she's not the only Marvel actor pulling double duty. Ant-Man's Judy Greer voices War Pig and Loki's Tara Strong has taken over the role of Mainframe, who was previously voiced by Miley Cyrus. If you saw the movie, you also spotted the return of Howard the Duck, who is once again voiced by Seth Green. Turns out, Green's wife also makes an appearance in the film, and it's not her first time in the MCU. Clare Grant previously played an expo fan in Iron Man 2, and she appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the Krylorian citizens in the movie's first post-credits scene.

"This weekend the final chapter of @jamesgunn's Guardians of Galaxy trilogy comes to a close. I loved each of these movies so much. But mostly I have loved watching my friend bring these character to life and seeing the world fall in love with James as a writer & director. Guardians holds a special place in my own misfit heart and I am honored to play in this world even a tiny bit. Thanks, James for bringing me into the Guardians family. I loved every minute of my day on set. Hope you all love this film as much as I do!!!" Grant wrote. You can check out her behind-the-scenes photos below:

Do You Need To Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

There are definitely moments The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that come up again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During an interview with ComicBook.com last year, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.