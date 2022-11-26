Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode sees Mantis eager to deliver the perfect Christmas present to Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), which leads to a madcap adventure involving her and Drax (Dave Bautista) kidnapping Kevin Bacon and bringing him to space. As Mantis reveals to Drax, she wants Peter to have the perfect present because she's recently realized that she's really his half-sister, and Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) was also her father. By the end of the special, Mantis reveals this information to Peter, and he tells her that it's the best Christmas present he ever could have gotten.

Is Mantis Star-Lord's sister?

Fans have wondered about Mantis and Star-Lord's possible sibling connection since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, after Ego explained that he found her in a larva stage on her planet. There was also a montage explaining Ego's habits of hooking up with women on different planets showed a woman who appeared to be the same species as Mantis. Additionally, actress Jennifer Sharp indicated on social media that she portrayed Mantis' mother in a scene that was ultimately deleted from the film.

Oddly enough, Marvel essentially confirmed this piece of information days before the Holiday Special arrived on Disney+, through a since-deleted episode of Marvel Studios Legends. The Mantis episode, which was released earlier in the week, showed a deleted scene from Vol. 2 confirming the connection.

What do you think of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special confirming this connection between Star-lord and Mantis? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+.

