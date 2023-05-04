Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Replaces Miley Cyrus With Loki Star

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theatres tonight, and it's expected to see the return of many fan-favorite staples from the franchise. Previously, it was announced that Sylvester Stallone would also be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you recall, Stallone appeared earlier in the film but showed up again at the end to honor Yondu (Michael Rooker) with a Ravager funeral. The moment also featured cameos from Michelle Yeoh (Aleta Ogord), Michael Rosenbaum (Martinex), Ving Rhames (Charlie-27), and Miley Cyrus (Mainframe). Fans have been wondering if any of those big names will be appearing in the third installment and while there haven't been confirmations about everyone, you definitely won't be hearing Cyrus' voice again. Collider shared that the role of Mainframe now belongs to Tara Strong, the well-known voice actor who also plays Miss Minutes in Loki.

Strong shared the article to her Twitter account yesterday, so it feels safe to share that Mainframe is featured in the film. Currently, it's unclear why Cyrus did not reprise her role from 2017. Back when the second film was released, director James Gunn had nothing but kind words for the Grammy-nominated singer. "I was admiring the tone of Miley Cyrus's voice. I find her funny and likable and sweet... So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with," Gunn told Buzzfeed News. You can view Strong's tweet below:

What Are Critics Saying About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn's third and final Guardians film is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently up on the review site with an 80% critics score after 200 reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "cathartic" and "emotional." You can read some more reactions to the new Marvel film here.

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tonight.