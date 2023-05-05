Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "Probably Drax's Last Movie" James Gunn Confirms

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and then the lovable space crew is set to have one more movie of their own. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While some of the Guardians could be appearing again in other MCU projects, it's likely this is the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax. Last year, Bautista admitted he was in a "weird place" with playing Drax, and Gunn recently took Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will probably be the character's last outing.

"I try to never say never when it comes to these things but, yes, it's probably Drax's last movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians," Gunn replied when a fan asked if this will be Drax's final movie. You can check out the tweet below:

I try to never say never when it comes to these things but, yes, it’s probably Drax’s last movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians. https://t.co/NIhqKxAIXQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2022





During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

"That role changed the trajectory of my life," Bautista told Collider. "It's always going to be special to me. Now that I'm four films in... I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character...The whole 'Destroyer' thing they just threw that out the window...people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don't think it'll ever come back around. But I'm really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey."

In addition to Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role, and Daniela Melchior in another mystery part.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.