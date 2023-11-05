Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast and James Gunn Selling Signed Poster for Veterans Day Auction

You can bid on a signed Guardians of the Galaxy poster to help benefit Homes For Our Troops, Inc.

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11th, and it's a holiday dedicated to honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Since the holiday is right around the corner, director James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are auctioning off a signed poster on eBay with all net proceeds going to support Homes For Our Troops, Inc. Gunn shared the link today, and at the time of this writing, the bidding is currently up to $5,100.

"This #VeteransDay, I'm supporting @homesforourtrps by offering a @Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Poster signed by me, @prattprattpratt,@zoesaldana, Bradley Cooper, @DaveBautista, @karengillan, @PomKlementieff, @seangunn, @NathanFillion, @MariaBakalova96 & Chukwudi Iwuji! Bid now on @ebay to support injured Veterans nationwide," Gunn wrote. "Oh it's also signed by Will Poulter," he added. You can check out the details in the post below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set a World Record:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set the record for the most makeup appliances used in a single film with more than 23,000 prosthetics used across more than 1,000 actors. For comparison, there were 1,200 prosthetics used in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Before Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 beat the record, it was held by The Grinch for over 20 years.

"We always knew that it was going to be a lot because when you're reading the script, and you're designing the characters you're kind of like, 'This could be a big movie...' I don't think any of us truly understood the sheer volume of work that was done until we were there," Legacy FX co-founder Lindsay MacGowan told Deadline.

Chris Pratt Almost Gave Up On Marvel:

Earlier this year, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel before Guardians.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback," Pratt shared. "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'" He added, "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again ... I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'"

"I mean, all of them," Pratt said when asked which Marvel projects he auditioned for. "Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don't need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they'd go, 'No, that's the last time we need to see you."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+.