Guardians of the Galaxy Hints at One Marvel Character's Tragic Death

The Guardians of the Galaxy have gone from pieces of Marvel trivia to household names, in part thanks to their live-action adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group have gone on some pretty fascinating escapades across decades of Marvel Comics — but it looks like their latest adventure is especially tragic for one member. Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy #6 from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Alex Lins, Kike J. Diaz, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 dives into the origins of "Grootfall", the massive primordial being that Groot has become, forcing the rest of his former teammates towards a life as cosmic outlaws. Across the issue, each Guardians member — Rocket, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, Star-Lord, and Drax — chronicles their own view of how Grootfall occurred, and argues that they were the ones solely responsible for the carnage that ensued. In Drax's view, the ordeal occurred because he refused to kill Groot once he was infected by Grootfall — which then led to the death of Moondragon.

Who Is Marvel's Moondragon?

Created by Bill Everett, Mike Friedrich, and George Tuska in 1973's Iron Man #54, Heather Douglas / Moondragon is revealed to be the quasi-daughter of Drax's human alter-ego, Arthur Douglas. She is kidnapped and raised by Titan's Shao-Lom monks, and eventually becomes a superhero thanks to the Dragon of the Moon.

She then becomes a formidable character — both hero and villain — in the Marvel universe, reuniting with Drax and appearing in a number of Marvel cosmic events.

What Is the New Guardians of the Galaxy Series About?

In Guardians of the Galaxy #6, One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team, they were the galaxy's super heroes… Now the Guardians are outlaws, guns for hire roaming the frontier in hopes of stopping one of their own. How did the Guardians fall apart, and what changed Groot into the monster he is now? The untold story is finally revealed!

"Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

"Sharing the reins with us is the amazing Kev Walker, our partner from Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special #1. His unique blend of realism and wild imagination brings the alien frontier of the Manifold Territories to windswept life like no one else could," Kelly added. "Together, we're guiding the Guardians on a new trail – one that will make them look inwards, even as they face the threats over the next horizon. Grab your element gun, True Believers – it's time to go for a brand new ride."

