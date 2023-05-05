Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Nathan Fillion Explains His New MCU Character (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tonight, and it's already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is set to star all of the returning Guardians of the Galaxy actors in addition to Nathan Fillion who often works with director James Gunn. In the first Guardians film, Fillion played an inmate in the prison, and he was supposed to be in the sequel as another character, but the scene was cut. Now, Fillion is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Master Orgosentry Karja. In honor of the movie's release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Fillion about his new character. The actor spoke about his "very unusual" costume and also detailed Karja's personality.

"I wouldn't be surprised knowing James, he loves to work with his friends," Fillion said when asked if the role was written for him. "He loves to pull from his old movies to put people in the new movies, which I'm not arguing. I think that's a fantastic practice and he should never stop. That's a better question for James. Certainly, I didn't find it a difficult role. It certainly was fun."

"I think this is a fellow who would love to be a cop for real, but just only made it as far as a security guard," Fillion explained. "So he's kind of his own worst problem. He's probably in his own way, probably standing in the way of his own promotions just because he's too dumb. He's just dumb and mean. He's got a bad attitude. He's got a bad attitude. Power corrupts and he's got a little bit of power and he's corrupted. That's all there is to it."

Nathan Fillion Talks Being a Guardians of the Galaxy Fan:

During Fillion's chat with ComicBook.com, the actor talked about being a fan of the franchise and admitted he prefers the films to the comics.

"Rainbows and fun times," Fillon said when we asked about this being Gunn's last Guardians movie and if emotions on set were high. "I'm sure it got a little sad towards the end for those folks. I was right there in the middle of it, so they were probably in the grind of it. But it is still sad for me as a fan. I love these movies. I love these movies. And I was familiar with the comic. I didn't like the comic, but I love the movies. So these movies made a fan out of me. And these movies, they make me come and keep seeing them. They make me care about the characters. If a movie can make me feel something, I feel my money has been well spent on entertainment."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tonight.