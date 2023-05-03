Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Nathan Fillion Details the Costumes and Sets (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being released this week, and it will feature the return of James Gunn's frequent collaborator, Nathan Fillion. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Fillion played an inmate in the prison, and he was supposed to be in the sequel as another character, but the scene was cut. Now, Fillion is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Master Orgosentry Karja. If you've seen the trailer for the movie, you know Fillion wears a pretty bulky suit, but his face is shown, unlike his character in the first film. In honor of the new movie, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Fillion and ask what it was like to don his costume.

"It feels great, especially when you took a look at the helmets, some of the other Orgosentrys had to wear. That thing did not look comfortable at all, but I got to be the guy that didn't have to wear his helmet," Fillion shared. "Yeah, it looked like I jumped into a bread basket, but it kind of felt like a lobster. It was very unusual. It weighed approximately 75 pounds. It all hung off of a vest you wear. You put a vest on first and then hang the pants off it and then put the... You can't complain, though, because you got to consider your audience. You're looking around at Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista who spent hours in makeup doing prosthetics, just getting it all done. I can't even imagine that process. So yeah, I couldn't complain." He added, "It took five minutes to get in, two minutes to get out."

During the chat, Fillion also talked about some of the practical sets used in the film.

"Hallway was real, room was real, doors were real, cameras were real. Everything was practical in there. The stuff, when you see the doors moving, that was CGI. When you see the cameras moving, that's CGI. But everything in that room was practical. And then there was a large set, almost like an open mall area that was all practical as well. It was stunning."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.