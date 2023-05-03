Nathan Fillion Talks The Suicide Squad and James Gunn's Future With DC (Exclusive)

Nathan Fillion has been a close collaborator of writer/director James Gunn throughout his career – including Gunn's time directing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy. Nathan Fillion made a secret cameo appearance in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and is finally getting the chance to show his face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo bit role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As stated, Fillion has been collaborating with James Gunn throughout the director's career, including his earlier films Slither and Super, and his DC Universe film The Suicide Squad. Like so many actors that Gunn works with (see also: Michael Rooker) there are a lot of fans who fully expect to see Nathan Fillion show up in the DC Studios movies that Gunn is now overseeing. While doing press for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Nathan Fillion spoke to ComicBook.com about working with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, and what thinks Gunn's future at DC Studios will be.

"James tends to put old actors he's worked with before in his new movies, and that's something I fully support," Fillion teased when asked about whether he could appear in Gunn's new DC Studios Universe. "I would never say no to James Gunn. I can say that."

From the sound of things, it could arguably be interpreted that Fillion may have already had some conversations with Gunn about possible DC Universe roles. That would be fitting: Nathan Fillion has been fan-casted as characters like Green Lantern or Booster Gold for years (decades) now – his smarmy onscreen persona from Firefly being a major reason. While it has been fun seeing Fillion tap his geek clout for Easter egg cameos like "Monstrous Inmate (voice)" in Guardians or the grossly-powered "T.D.K. (The Detachable Kid)" in The Suicide Squad, giving The Rookie star a major comic book movie and/or TV show role seems long overdue.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

That said, Nathan Fillion isn't stressing over a future in the DCU – especially when he's already had so much fun playing in that sandbox:

"Of all the characters Gunn has created for me? Do I have a favorite? The Detachable Kid was pretty fun," Fillion explained. "The costume alone and just the action and the goofy stuff I got to do alone, that was really fun. That checked a lot of boxes for the little kid in me. Yeah, let's go with TDK."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now releasing in theaters.