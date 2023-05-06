Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Two Major Characters Missing in New Marvel Movie

Minor spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow! Marvel fans that re-watched the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies ahead of the release of the third film likely had the post-credit scene teases well in their mind. 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had a record five credits scenes, the most of any MCU property. One of those scenes of course was the Ravager team put together by Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), including many members of the original comic book team that was the Guardians of the Galaxy. Not everyone returned for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 however.

The team of Ravagers that unites at the end of that film included Stallone's Stakar alongisde Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogor, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Jared Gore as Krugarr, and Miley Cyrus as Mainframe. Marvel fans may have noticed that when the Ravagers return in Guaridans of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only a few of these characters appear. Neither Michelle Yeoh or Ving Rhames appear in the movie, though all the others can be seen (Mainframe however isn't voiced by Cyrus, but instead Tara Strong).

It's pretty easy to imagine why Yeoh didn't appear in the film as she's been busy the last year promoting Everything Everywhere All At Once, and filming American Born Chinese & A Haunting in Venice. No comment has been made as to why neither appeared in the film however.

How many post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Like most Marvel Studios movies, there are only two scenes in the credits for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, this is in stark contrast to the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which both had more than two scenes that were shown. In fact, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had FIVE credits scenes that played throughout the closing credits.

What Are Critics Saying About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn's third and final Guardians film is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently up on the review site with an 81% critics score after 200 reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "cathartic" and "emotional." You can read some more reactions to the new Marvel film here.