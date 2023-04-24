James Gunn Confirms Number of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post-Credit Scenes

The post-credit scene has become a standard for any films released from Marvel Studios, helping set up future projects within the extensive franchise. To date, Avengers: Endgame remains the lone movie in the franchise without a single post-credits scene, so you can best expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will include some teasers should movie-goers stick around through the credits.

In fact, Guardians helmer James Gunn revealed as much Sunday, confirming on his Instagram the film will have a post-credits scene. "There is not a post credit scene. There are two," Gunn said of the end tag count. The original Guardians picture also had two post-credits scenes before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 deviated from the norm and feature an MCU-high five post-credits scenes.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously explained to us the filmmaking process behind the teasers, saying some are built to tease future projects while others may simply provide some levity after particularly intense moments.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

He added, "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

