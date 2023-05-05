Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Sorcerer Alien Explained

Some mild spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow. If you were seated watching Marvel Studios' latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie you may have seen a character show up that totally broke your brain. When the Guardians meet up with the Ravagers ahead of their heist within the Orgosphere, a surprising character appears, an alien serpent that is clearly using the exact same kind of magic as Doctor Stranger, Wu, and every other sorcerer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How is this possible and who the heck is this guy? Why do no other MCU sorcerers use their magic to communicate in spectral emojis like he does? Let's break it down.

First of all, my guy has a name, it's Krugarr, and you may remember him from appearing briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character appeared in the 2017 sequel as part of the team put together by Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone). He appeared in the post-credit scene where this new group of Ravagars came together following Yondu's death, and Krugarr stayed with the team long enough to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His time on screen in this movie is also short, but his ability to create and maintain a ton of portal that open up throughout the Guardians' ship and allow all of the Ravagers to enter is pretty impressive. There's also the fact that he commuinicates exclusively through emojis that he creates via magic.

Created by Jim Valentino in the Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 from 1991, the comic book basis for Krugarr is one that the MCU has unfortunately not touched on. In the pages of that story, Krugarr is revealed to have inherited the title of Sorcerer Supreme after studying under...Stephen Strange. He even works alongside his old teacher, who now goes by the name of The Ancient One. It's a sweet character dynamic that will almost certainly not be seen on the big screen any time soon. It's also unclear if Krugarr will ever appear in another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since it's unclear what Marvel Studios would like to do with the cosmic collection of characters.

How many post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Like most Marvel Studios movies, there are only two scenes in the credits for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, this is in stark contrast to the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which both had more than two scenes that were shown. In fact, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had FIVE credits scenes that played throughout the closing credits.