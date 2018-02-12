Epcot’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Roller Coaster: New Details

Disney Parks has offered new details from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy attraction debuting during the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The ride, among the world’s longest enclosed coasters, will be added to Epcot’s Future World and is described as a “one-of-a-kind family attraction” boasting an all-new innovative ride system as well as a unique story created by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Disney made mention of the attraction during D23 Expo Japan, marking the second theme park attraction inspired by Marvel Studios‘ hit Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“As we build upon its core mission of optimism and hope to inspire the world, the real will become fantastic and the fantastic will become real — in whole new ways at Epcot,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

Walt Disney Imagineering transformed Disney California Adventure Park’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror into Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT last summer, bringing the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California its first Marvel-inspired attraction.

The elevator drop ride sees guests team with Rocket Raccoon to spring the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Groot — from the clutches of the Collector and his sprawling tower.

That ride has its own “Awesome Mix”-inspired soundtrack, featuring rock ‘n roll hits like Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” and Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love.”

Also announced at D23 were worldwide Marvel-themed rides, including new Marvel additions for Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park and a Hong Kong Disneyland attraction starring Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Both California’s Disneyland Resort and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort are in the process of expanding with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, extremely immersive lands poised to open in 2019.

Disney’s largest-ever pair of single-themed expansions will bring guests into the Star Wars galaxy as they journey to the new planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge and a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers.

The themed lands will feature a life-sized Millennium Falcon among its attraction and are purported to be the most immersive environments ever crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy attraction opens at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in 2021.