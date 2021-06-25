F9: Watch Vin Diesel Surprise Fast & Furious Fans Over Zoom

To celebrate the release of F9, the cast of Fast & Furious joined ComicBook.com over Zoom to surprise some of the biggest fans of the franchise we could find. In the first of a series of videos releasing on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel leading up to the June 25 theatrical debut of F9, Vin Diesel joined us virtually to spread some love to the extended Fast family. Three unsuspecting fans were selected after sharing their fandom with us and told they were going to be given a special early look at a clip from F9. What they didn't know that Vin Diesel's Zoom camera had been turned off and a fake name was assigned to his profile. After they shared why they enjoy the franchise so deeply, Vin Diesel's camera popped on for some epic surprises!

The Fast & Furious fans featured in the video were among the biggest we could find. To start the experience, the fans thought they were being treated to an early look at a clip from the ninth installment to the Fast & Furious franchise during a virtual Zoom meeting. As seen in the video above, they quickly learned that there was no clip but, instead, a surprise interaction with Dominic Toretto himself Vin Diesel. Throughout the week, more of these fun surprises will be releasing on ComicBook.com, as Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and F9 director Justin Lin offered up similar moments to more fans.

Vin Diesel was particularly excited to talk to members of the Fast family of fans, as he noted in an interview with ComicBook.com. The actor who has played Dominic Toretto for two decades continues to get deeper into fatherhood, a life running adjacent to the growth of family in the Fast & Furious world. ""There are moments in Fast 9 that were scripted by my then four year old daughter," he explained. "That moment when I'm putting little B to sleep, that happened to me in my own personal life. And so I guess you do sometimes pull from your personal life. But it's a great question because you don't know which influences the other, sometimes. You don't know whether your real life is influencing the film or the film is influencing your real life."

Are you excited for F9? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! F9 releases exclusively in theaters on June 25.