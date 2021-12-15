Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Surprise Spider-Man Fans Over Zoom (Exclusive Video)

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook.com started a search for some awesome fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the cast and characters from the Spider-Man trilogy which has been a part of it. After searching far and wide, four fans were selected to come talk about their love of the character and fandom over Zoom. They thought maybe they were going to get some free movie tickets or something – and they were – but they had no idea Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon were also on the Zoom call with their camera turned off, listening in and ready to offer up a surprise meeting!

In the video above, Hannah, Lauren & Johnathan, Kordale, and Laila are all brought into a Zoom to talk about Spider-Man. They’re not entirely sure why they’re there (well, Laila thought she was recording an episode of MCU trivia for our Phase Zero podcast). They spill some of their love of the character and great details about themselves before the camera turns on and the No Way Home stars reveal themselves! The reactions are what really make the video, with Hannah having to explain herself for picking Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in a fight if he were ever to face Holland’s and Laila showing off her epic Pop! figure collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast was ready for a good time and the video above shows it. Heading into the opening weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans and cast members alike are already quite emotional as teases seem to indicate this might actually be a saga that is nearing the end of its run. “I feel like for me, I’ve again, I’ve never really worked in movies before Spider-Man,” Batalon told ComicBook.com. “So I think my very first day I feel like I would relive over and over.”

“That’s amazing,” Holland responded to his co-star. The trio have a great energy and chemistry together.



“I think that I was going through such a crazy time in my life where I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Batalon explained. “So like I think that probably my first day on set because that was probably the first time I’d ever felt really grounded in something.”

If Holland could reshoot a sequence, it would be one of the silly, memorable scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I’d love to go back and reshoot the scene with the death star,” Holland joked. It’s easy for him to say, considering he and the stars didn’t have to build that LEGO model just for it to get destroyed (although they promise they wanted to)!

Feel free to share the above video as a means to spread some Spider-Man cheer heading into the weekend and remember to be kind to one another! If you’re seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend, feel free to chat with me on Instagram or Twitter and tune into our Phase Zero podcast’s spoiler-filled bonus episode which will be available on all major podcast platforms this Friday!