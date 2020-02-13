People Are Livid Over Harriet Tubman Visa Card Showcasing Black Panther Wakanda Forever Salute

Black History Month is in full swing in the United States and one bank took Wakanda Forever a bit too far. OneUnited Bank is one of the largest African-American owned banks in the country and they made a limited-edition Harriet Tubman card to celebrate the holiday. Only one problem, they had her posed in the Wakandan salute made popular by Black Panther. People on the Internet are upset and want some answers about how exactly this happened. On the front of the card, Tubman is shown in the headwrap she normally has in illustrations, but things get a little weird when she’s got her hands up in that now-infamous Black Panther salute. (To be fair it is funny in a bit of a cheeky way, but some are absolutely not amused.) The actual image comes from a painting by Adonis Parker called “The Conqueror.”

OneUnited is only offering the card in 2020 and anyone who owns the card can get new cards with the design when they decide to replace their current one. Tubman is a central figure in United States history for her work in both escaping slavery and freeing 300 people through the Underground Railroad. If that weren’t enough, she was an armed scout for the Union Army and advocated for women’s voting rights during her life.

Teri Williams is the President and COO of OneUnited. She said of the card in a press release, “We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month. This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”

Omg this is legitimately hilarious I had to screenshot it before it’s deleted. A debit card with Harriet Tubman throwing up the Wakanda salute 😭😭😭😭😭 I thought for sure this was just a brand doing “brand things,” but even a “Black-owned” bank has to know this is bad, right? pic.twitter.com/mQqhq9IJ5G — Robert Xavier (@RXFrench) February 13, 2020

