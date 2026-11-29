There is no Marvel Comics villain who has been as successful as Doctor Doom when it comes to achieving his goals. Doom has thrived as the ruler of Latveria for most of his existence in comics, and he has actually taken over as the ruler of the world more than once. Now, Doctor Doom has actually ousted Mephisto and taken over as the new ruler of Hell, a role that has caused a lot of problems for heroes on Earth thanks to his controversial decisions. It seems that, despite being a supervillain with ideas for world conquest, Doctor Doom has been successful more often than not, and it is only his own decisions that often lead to his downfall rather than anything a hero might have done to stop him.

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Doctor Doom is a man built for victory, a powerhouse of magic and science, where he uses each in tandem to achieve his goals, and his arrogance makes him believe that he will never lose. He has conquered the entire planet in the name of saving it, and at one point, he re-created the entire universe in his own image. However, he has never been able to hold onto victory, and there were even two times that he gave up his goals on his own.

5) Doomwar

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Doomwar was a six-issue miniseries from 2010 by Jonathan Maberry and Scot Eaton that saw Doctor Doom set his sights on the Black Panther and Wakanda. This was a deadly strike because Doom’s entire plan was to strip Wakanda of all its vibranium and then use it to make himself all-powerful. Doom’s first move was a quiet coup. He used nanites hidden in food and water to turn Wakandans into living surveillance cameras. He then used that intelligence to fund the Desturi, who overthrew the royal government. The series started with Storm on trial for a crime she didn’t commit, and she was sentenced to death.

Doctor Doom forced Storm to crack the vibranium vault locks by threatening to kill Queen Ramonda. What happened next was that several members of the X-Men arrived in Wakanda to help Storm, while Doom was able to escape with the vibranium, using it to power his magic. At his peak, Doom’s new mystically enhanced vibranium armor let him control any object holding even a trace of Wakandan vibranium anywhere in the world. The only way to stop Doom was for T’Challa to render all of Wakanda’s virabnium inert, which left Doom stripped of his new powers and Wakanda weakened, losing the metal that helped support the country.

4) Avengers: The Children’s Crusade

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“The Children’s Crusade” was a Young Avengers story that saw Wiccan and Speed lead their team into a mission to find their mother, the Scarlet Witch. This played out in Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, a 2010 miniseries by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. The Young Avengers went looking for the missing Scarlet Witch and found her as an amnesiac and about to marry Doctor Doom. Wanda and Doom were casting a spell to restore mutant powers when Patriot interrupted it, and Doom ended up with the reality-altering power.

Doctor Doom reappeared at Castle Doom dressed in white, declared his rebirth, and vowed to remake the world without poverty, disease, or war. He asked Wanda to marry him, but she asked him to give up these new powers, a request that he refused. Doom restored Cyclops’ vision and offered the heroes miracles if they would accept them, but when they refused, Doom fought them instead. Wanda and Wiccan reopened the portal to the power, and Doom absorbed so much of it that it burned him back to his true form.

3) Emperor Doom (1987)

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Marvel Graphic Novel #27: Emperor Doom (1987) by David Michelinie and Bob Hall had Doctor Doom succeed in taking over the entire world and reforming it in his image. He did this by kidnapping the Purple Man and sealing him inside a giant gem that allowed Doom to use the villain’s mind-controlling pheromones to make everyone on the planet obey his every order. While those with strong wills were not susceptible, Doom was able to strike deals with villains like Namor to take his side. It was Namor who kept control of robot heroes.

Doom had himself elected Emperor of Earth, and even the Avengers followed his orders. The beginning of the end started when Wonder Man woke up from a sensory deprivation tank, and this meant he wasn’t there when the takeover happened. He freed several Avengers from the mind control, and they took the battle to Doom. While Doctor Doom’s rule ended disease, war, crime, and even apartheid, it was all at the cost of free will. Doctor Doom won, but he soon got bored when he realized he missed fighting for conquest, and he let the heroes destroy his device so he could return to his status quo.

2) One World Under Doom

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Almost four decades after conquering Earth using the Purple Man, Doctor Doom once again conquered the planet, and this time he seemed ready to keep control. Just like in the Emperor Doom graphic novel, Doctor Doom conquered the planet here to save it from itself. He no longer wanted to force people to follow him through mental manipulation, and he instead chose to conquer the world but allow all the countries to run themselves as they wished, as long as they followed his main rules for peace, education, healthcare, and giving citizens a better quality of life.

This all sounds great, but Doctor Doom used his powers as the Sorcerer Supreme to achieve this goal, and he had sacrificed the people of Latveria to fuel his magic, proving his methods would always be worse than the overall results. Doom gained his magical powers by tricking Doctor Strange into handing the role to him to help win in “Blood Hunt,” and then refused to give it back until Doom could save the world. In the end, Doom beat every superhero trying to stop him. However, when his goddaughter Valeria Richards died in the fallout, Doctor Doom gave it all up in exchange for the Living Tribunal bringing her back to life.

1) Secret Wars

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Doctor Doom worked with the Molecule Man and Doctor Strange to create Battleworld out of the remnants of the Earths that were destroyed during the incursions in the “Time Runs Out” storyline. After this, the “Secret Wars” event showed how Doctor Doom rewrote history and made himself a God Emperor, ruling over Battleworld with his wife Susan von Doom, his children Franklin and Valeria, and the honorable Sheriff Strange by his side. When this storyline started, Doom was not only victorious but he had turned himself into his world’s God.

His control started to crack when people began to rebel against him. When people like Carol Danvers and the Thors began to rise up and question the validity of Doom’s word, it helped start a rebellion. However, what finally ended things was his murder of Sheriff Strange, which caused even Valeria to question her “father’s” history. This led to Reed Richards facing Doom man to man. The two fought on level ground before Doom admitted that Reed would have done a better job with this power, and Reed came out on top, ending Battleworld and re-creating the Marvel Universe.

What are your favorite Doctor Doom world-conquering storylines? Let us know any we might have missed in the comments below.