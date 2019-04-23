Hasbro ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Marvel Legends Figures Exclusive Reveal

Hasbro is giving ComicBook.com readers the very first complete look at their Marvel Legends figures and standard 6-inch figure assortment from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home! The Marvel Legends lineup includes Mysterio, Spider-Man, Stealth Suit Spider-Man, Doppleganger Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Scorpion, and Hydro Man with a Build-A-Figure piece that combines to form Molten Man. Note that we’ve seen toys of Mysterio and Molten Man from Spider-Man: Far From Home previously, but the realism of the Marvel Series line might give us the best look yet.

The standard 6-inch figure lineup will include Stealth Suit Spider-Man, Glider Gear Spider-Man, and Undercover Spider-Man, in addition to the Concept Series Molten Man and Mysterio. At the time of writing, you can pre-order the standard 6-inch figures in a full-case set right here with shipping slated for May. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends lineup are expected to arrive at Entertainment Earth (UPDATE: The Marvel Legends figures will be available right here at Entertainment Earth in a Wave 12 case set starting at 3pm EST / 12pm PST. UPDATE 2: The figures are now available to pre-order individually on Amazon) and / or Hasbro Pulse at some point today, April 22nd. You can also pre-order newly released Funko Pop figures and LEGO sets from Spider-Man: Far From Home right here.

The official descriptions for Hasbro‘s Spider-Man: Far From Home figure sets can be found below. Images of the figures are available in the gallery.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH Figure Assortment: Imagine the web-slinging, city-scaling action of SPIDER-MAN and his allies and enemies with these high quality, 6-inch scale figures from MARVEL LEGENDS. The premium, 6-inch MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES figures feature multiple points of articulation and are a great addition to any action figure collection. Fans and collectors can imagine action-packed scenes with these premium SPIDER-MAN figures, inspired by SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME and MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. Characters in this assortment include SPIDER-MAN, STEALTH SUIT SPIDER-MAN, DOPPLEGANGER SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-WOMAN, SCORPION, HYDRO MAN, and MARVEL’S MYSTERIO.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME 6-INCH Figure Assortment: Bring the action of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME to life with this assortment of SPIDER-MAN movie figures! Each figure features an entertainment-inspired design and multiple points of articulation for poseable, action-packed fun! Characters in this assortment include STEALTH SUIT SPIDER-MAN, GLIDER GEAR SPIDER-MAN, UNDERCOVER SPIDER-MAN, CONCEPT SERIES MOLTEN MAN and MYSTERIO. Includes feature accessory.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

